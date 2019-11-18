Fire damages at least 2 homes in downtown Edmonton’s McCauley area

A fire broke out at around noon Monday at a house on 93 Street, near 107A Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood.
A Global News crew on scene said the fire appeared to have started in one home and then the flames spread to the roof of the house next door.
It’s unclear if anyone was inside the homes at the time, but people were seen yelling and banging on the outside of the doors.
As of 12:30 p.m., fire crews were on scene fighting the flames.
No other details were known.
