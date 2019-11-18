Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire damages at least 2 homes in downtown Edmonton’s McCauley area

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 2:45 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 3:08 pm
2 homes in central Edmonton damaged by fire
WATCH: At least two homes on 93 Street, near 107A Avenue in central Edmonton, were damaged by fire at around noon Monday. Vinesh Pratap was live at the scene at noon with more details.

A fire broke out at around noon Monday at a house on 93 Street, near 107A Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood.

A Global News crew on scene said the fire appeared to have started in one home and then the flames spread to the roof of the house next door.

A fire broke out in a house on 93 Street near 107a Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Monday, November 18, 2019.
A fire broke out in a house on 93 Street near 107a Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Monday, November 18, 2019. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the homes at the time, but people were seen yelling and banging on the outside of the doors.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fire ravages south Edmonton apartment building for 2nd time in a decade

As of 12:30 p.m., fire crews were on scene fighting the flames.

A fire broke out in a house on 93 Street near 107a Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Monday, November 18, 2019.
A fire broke out in a house on 93 Street near 107a Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Monday, November 18, 2019. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

No other details were known.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEdmonton House FireMcCauleyMcCauley neighbourhoodMcCauley fireMcCauley house fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.