Fire damages at least 2 homes in downtown Edmonton’s McCauley area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A fire broke out at around noon Monday at a house on 93 Street, near 107A Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood.

A Global News crew on scene said the fire appeared to have started in one home and then the flames spread to the roof of the house next door.

A fire broke out in a house on 93 Street near 107a Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Monday, November 18, 2019. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the homes at the time, but people were seen yelling and banging on the outside of the doors.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fire ravages south Edmonton apartment building for 2nd time in a decade

As of 12:30 p.m., fire crews were on scene fighting the flames.

A fire broke out in a house on 93 Street near 107a Avenue in central Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Monday, November 18, 2019. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

No other details were known.

Fire engulfs two homes in the area of 107a ave and 93 st. Just heard from EFD spokesperson. No one injured or in the homes when crews arrived. #yeg @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/9dXrDooUlz — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) November 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…