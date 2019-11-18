Massive fire at south Edmonton apartment building for 2nd time in a decade

Send this page to someone via email

A south Edmonton apartment building has suffered its second major fire in less than a decade after a blaze broke out early Monday morning, sending one firefighter to hospital.

Crews were called to Strathmore Manor at 29 Avenue and 109 Street in the Ermineskin neighbourhood just before 3:30 a.m., arriving to find flames shooting from the roof.

Resident Lance Simmons has lived at the apartment building for six years and was woken up by the fire alarm. He said it’s gone off by accident a few times before, but this time was different.

“I could hear the crackling and sparks everywhere,” he said, adding he looked outside the bedroom window and saw flames licking up from below.

“We knew right away we had to get out of there because it was coming fast.

“By the time we got downstairs it had already gone up and onto our balcony — from two floors down. So it moved quite fast.” Tweet This

Simmons said firefighters arrived within minutes because Fire Station 20 is just down the street near 23 Avenue, but he said by the time he got to the parking lot, the flames were on the roof.

“The flames were literally on the roof, like, within minutes. And then it started to spread even more.

“It was fast. Very fast.” Tweet This

Firefighters arrived to a working fire that was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue public information officer Brittany Lewchuk. She said the fire was called into 911 at 3:23 a.m., and about 50 firefighters were on scene.

“We have two ETS buses to put the residents in, and we have activated the emergency support response team,” Lewchuk said, explaining temporary shelter would be provided until residents made other arrangements.

Simmons will be one of those residents and expects to have a long day ahead of him.

“It’s not fun, you know what I mean? A lot of personal stuff in there that’s gonna be gone.”

“We’ll just have to recover from there, you know? Pick up the pieces and go forward.” Tweet This

A fire at the Strathmore Manor apartment building (2911 109 St NW) in south Edmonton on Monday, November 18, 2019. Charles Taylor, Global News

This is the second major fire at the 136-suite apartment building in under a decade.

On October 1, 2011, a fire triggered by a careless smoker on a balcony caused more than $5 million in damage to Strathmore Manor and left more than 200 people homeless.

That blaze took more than two and a half hours for crews to get under control.

The cause and extent of Monday’s fire has yet to be determined.

