3 cats killed in southwest Edmonton carriage-style condo fire

A fire broke out at a condo complex in southwest Edmonton’s Haddow neighbourhood Monday morning, resulting the death of three cats and extensive damage to one unit.

The ground-floor condo was one of several in the two-story carriage-style building at the Riverside Gate complex off Hanna Crescent.

Twenty-two firefighters responded just after 9:30 a.m., and arrived on scene three minutes later to find flames shooting out of the unit and smoke pouring from it.

Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Ed Pitman said crews did a search of both the main floor suite and the one above it and were able to get the fire under control quickly.

“Quick knock down — we have lots of water, so it’s easy for us but it would be tougher for homeowners to put that out with a garden hose. You wouldn’t be able to,” Pitman said.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely, but three cats died and one other is still missing. Edmonton Fire Rescue said animal control had been notified.

The fire was brought under control by 9:48 a.m. and was extinguished around 11:15 a.m.

Pitman said the fire was contained to the bottom condo, where it caused extensive damage.

“They managed to stop it before it got into the second-floor suite but it was really close, so there was a little bit of smoke damage to the other suites.”

Three people were displaced but do not require housing assistance, the city said.

The cause and cost of the damage is not known.

