Several residents displaced after fire breaks out in Mill Woods apartment building

A fire at an apartment building in south Edmonton on Saturday night has displaced several of the people who live there.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said over a dozen fire crews were called to 39 Avenue and Millbourne Road at about 7:30 p.m.

They said the fire was burning in a second-floor apartment unit and spread to other units in the building.

At least four apartments were damaged. Fire officials did not say exactly how many people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

There was no word on a cause or damage estimate.

READ MORE: 3 people taken to hospital after Edmonton apartment fire

Watch below: (From Sept. 2, 2019) Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in Edmonton’s Blue Quill community