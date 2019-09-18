Person found dead after fire in north Edmonton home

One person was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton home after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a two-story home in a cul-de-sac on 157 Avenue near 77 Street, in the Mayliewan neighbourhood.

Neighbours noticed the home was on fire and called 911 shortly after 3:15 a.m.

“Crews arrived within five minutes to find a working fire,” Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Rob Garth said.

“It’s confirmed there was an individual in the house that is deceased,” he said, adding he was not sure if it was a man or a woman and that Edmonton police were investigating.

As of just before 5 a.m., crews were still on scene making sure the fire was out. Garth said the neighbouring homes were not affected by the fire.

No details are known about the person who was found dead.

— More to come…