Fire in south Edmonton apartment parkade being investigated as arson, $1.5M in damage

A fire that destroyed seven cars in a south Edmonton apartment building on Friday night is being investigated as arson, police said.

The incident happened on Nov. 15 around 10:30 p.m., prompting an evacuation of residents in the Ermineskin Place apartment building at 104 Street and 24 Avenue.

In an update Monday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there are now “structural integrity concerns” because of extensive heat damage to the concrete in the parkade.

Initial estimates put the damage to the building at $1.5 million.

Fire investigators had partial access to the parkade to begin their investigation, but it has been put on hold until the building is inspected by an engineer.

Police will take over the investigation, but said it’s in preliminary stages and there is no information yet about potential arson suspects.

Witnesses told Global News on Friday night that “explosions” were heard from within the parkade, as over 50 firefighters responded.

Ermineskin Place is operated by Boardwalk Communities, a large rental company that owns dozens of apartment buildings in Edmonton.

A resident in the building told Global News on Monday that they had not been directly updated on any structural issues from management, but that there were printed signs near the elevators notifying tenants that they should move their vehicles from the first and second floors of the parkade.

