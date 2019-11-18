Menu

Crime

Fire in south Edmonton apartment parkade being investigated as arson, $1.5M in damage

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 2:21 pm
Fire crews responded after several vehicles caught fire in a south Edmonton parkade on Friday evening. .
Fire crews responded after several vehicles caught fire in a south Edmonton parkade on Friday evening. . Global News

A fire that destroyed seven cars in a south Edmonton apartment building on Friday night is being investigated as arson, police said.

The incident happened on Nov. 15 around 10:30 p.m., prompting an evacuation of residents in the Ermineskin Place apartment building at 104 Street and 24 Avenue.

In an update Monday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there are now “structural integrity concerns” because of extensive heat damage to the concrete in the parkade.

Initial estimates put the damage to the building at $1.5 million.

Black scorch marks were visible on the side of the parkade structure on Saturday.
Black scorch marks were visible on the side of the parkade structure on Saturday. Global News

READ MORE: Multiple cars catch fire in south Edmonton parkade

Story continues below advertisement

Fire investigators had partial access to the parkade to begin their investigation, but it has been put on hold until the building is inspected by an engineer.

Police will take over the investigation, but said it’s in preliminary stages and there is no information yet about potential arson suspects.

Witnesses told Global News on Friday night that “explosions” were heard from within the parkade, as over 50 firefighters responded.

Ermineskin Place is operated by Boardwalk Communities, a large rental company that owns dozens of apartment buildings in Edmonton.

A resident in the building told Global News on Monday that they had not been directly updated on any structural issues from management, but that there were printed signs near the elevators notifying tenants that they should move their vehicles from the first and second floors of the parkade.

Global News has reached out to Boardwalk for more information.

edmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeArsonEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEdmonton arsonBoardwalkErmineskin Placeedmonton parkadeedmonton parkade fireboardwalk communitiesparkade arsonparkade structural damage
