Canada

Multiple cars catch fire in south Edmonton parkade

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 1:09 pm
Updated November 16, 2019 1:35 pm
Fire crews responded after several vehicles caught fire in a south Edmonton parkade on Friday evening. .
Fire crews responded after several vehicles caught fire in a south Edmonton parkade on Friday evening. . Global News

Several vehicles caught fire in an incident at an apartment parkade in south Edmonton on Friday night, prompting an evacuation of a building’s residents.

Crews were called to a building at 24 Avenue and 104 Street at around 10:30 p.m., where witnesses say there were flumes of smoke coming out of the third floor of the parkade.

Witnesses also told Global News that they could hear possible explosions coming from the building.

About 50 firefighters were on scene.

“There was heavy black smoke, so it took a while to find the scene of the fire,” said district chief Todd Weiss with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

“There was extensive black smoke, and it’s an extremely big parkade. So it did take a while.”

None of the apartments in the building were affected by the incident, officials say. Several businesses that are run on the main floor of the building were also unharmed.

Edmonton police arson unit investigates suspicious parkade fire

“There was a little bit of smoke in [a] couple of the hallways, and that has since been cleared,” Weiss said.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
