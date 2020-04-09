What’s open and closed in Montreal for the Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal has issued a short list of what services will be maintained or modified during the Easter-long weekend.

The suspension of services and the closure of facilities previously announced as part of the fight against COVID-19, however, remain in effect until further notice.

Waste collection

Waste collection, including household waste, bulky items, recycling, food waste, green waste and dead leaves, will go on as per the usual schedule. To check the days and times in your neighbourhood call 311 or visit the city’s website.

Ecocentres will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed Sunday and Monday, as per the regular schedule. Despite being open, city officials are asking citizens to postpone their visits whenever possible.

Digital Services

All of the city’s digital services will remain accessible during the Easter break

Email Requests

All email requests sent during the holiday will be accepted, but will only be processed starting on Tuesday, April 14. That includes requests intended for housing services, the municipal court and land assessment services.

Public transit: Most transit agencies are already operating on a reduced schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Société de transport de Montreal says it will provide service throughout the Easter long weekend for those who must absolutely travel, but with modified schedules on Friday and Monday.

[#COVID19] 🚇🚌🚐🌈 Si vous avez absolument besoin de vous déplacer lors des fériés de Pâques, notre métro, nos bus et notre transport adapté circuleront à tous les jours. Nos horaires métro et bus seront cependant ajustés ce vendredi et lundi. #çavabienaller #RestezChezvous pic.twitter.com/Avn36jvKNV — STM (@stminfo) April 9, 2020

In Longueuil, the RTL announced new measures on Thursday limiting to 15 the number of passengers on any given bus. Officials say the temporary measure is to ensure the health and safety of its passengers. Additional buses will be deployed in the event customers cannot board the bus due to the new limits. A modified Easter schedule can be found on the RTL website.

In Laval, the STL says it will be operating on a Saturday schedule on both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Exo trains will be operating on a a Sunday or weekend schedule on Good Friday and a reduced COVID-19 schedule on Monday. Consult the schedules here.

Grocery Stores

Grocery stores, SAQ stores and SQDC stores are closed on Sundays through April as per government guidelines due to the pandemic. Small depanneurs however should be open on Sunday.

In case of doubt, it’s best to call ahead before heading out to avoid unnecessary travel. Especially during a time when everyone is being encouraged to stay home.

