Crime

Coronavirus: Coughing on officers could lead to charges, warn Vancouver police

By Niki Reitmayer Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 11:20 am
Updated April 9, 2020 11:58 am
A Vancouver police vehicle photographed on Feb. 15, 2020.
A Vancouver police vehicle photographed on Feb. 15, 2020. Global News

As the novel coronavirus crisis continues, the Vancouver Police Department has issued a warning, saying coughing on police officers is a serious offence that could lead to criminal charges.

On April 8, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer stated on Twitter: “We’ve had 2 recent incidents where suspects are threatening, coughing or spitting at #VPD officers & claiming to have #COVID19 – both charged with assaulting an officer. So proud of our members showing courage in the face of adversity.” 

Sgt. Aaron Roed, VPD media spokesperson, told Mornings with Simi that the charges can be serious.

“If they are intentionally doing it in the attempt to hurt somebody and knowing that they may have COVID (or even if they don’t) it would be a charge of aggravated assault and that’s what we would be putting through to Crown.”

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Sgt. Roed had a message for would-be criminals:

“Don’t think that you stating that you have COVID-19 and using that to possibly assault another person, that we’re not going to do anything about it.

“We will be charging you.”

Global News reported a similar incident involving Coquitlam RCMP earlier this week.

READ MORE: Coquitlam break-and-enter suspect intentionally coughs on police

A suspected was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 2500 block of Ashurst Avenue April 6. The suspect, Tyson Helgason, told RCMP he was sick, then allegedly turned his head towards three officers and intentionally coughed in their faces.

Helgason has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, and assaulting a police officer.

Train passenger’s coughing etiquette leads to argument amid coronavirus concerns
Train passenger’s coughing etiquette leads to argument amid coronavirus concerns
