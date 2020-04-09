Mild weather bringing an early start to allergy season in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Sneezing and coughing in public is the last thing people want to be doing with current fears over the novel coronavirus, but an early start to allergy season has many looking for relief.

“This year we were expecting there would be a little bit more snowfall and that the freezing level would be lower, but that second wave never did come so the trees woke up earlier,” allergist Dr. Joanne Yeung told CKNW on Mornings with Simi.

“We’ve had high pollen counts for about five weeks but depending on what you’re allergic to you might have felt it at different times.” Tweet This

Since some allergy symptoms can be similar to symptoms of coronavirus, Yeung explained that some allergy sufferers could misinterpret them in fear of a COVID-19 infection.

“I’ve had patients start to question whether or not the symptoms are the beginning of a virus versus their allergies, I’ve had parents concerned about their kids. I think that part of the reason why people are noticing their symptoms earlier is because they may have felt the same way last year or the previous year but they are much more on high alert.”

The Weather Network is reporting the pollen count in Vancouver for the week of April 5 is “Very High”.

According to Yeung, allergies don’t cause fever, sore throat, or body ache which are all associated with COVID-19 infection.

She advises allergy sufferers to consider using a long-acting or 24-hour antihistamine for some relief.

