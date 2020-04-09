Winnipeg long-term care employee contracts COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A long-term care facility in downtown Winnipeg has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Parkview Place says a staff member who last worked on April 2 is confirmed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The care home says the employee is now at home in self-isolation.

Parkview Place says it’s now implemented outbreak protocols and is closely monitoring residents and other staff for symptoms.

Last week, Parkview Place’s sister care facility, Poseidon Care Centre in River Heights, also confirmed a resident had contracted COVID-19.

The two facilities are both are operated by the same company, Revera.

Meanwhile, Actionmarguerite, a care home on River Road in St-Vital, said in an online statement last week that one of its health-care workers has also tested positive for COVID-19.

