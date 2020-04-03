2 Winnipeg nursing homes report cases of COVID-19, measures taken to protect residents

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg nursing homes are reporting cases of COVID-19.

In a statement posted online Friday afternoon, Poseidon Care Centre, a long-term care home in River Heights, said it has implemented “full outbreak protocols” after one of its residents tested positive for the virus

The statement says the resident is now in hospital.

Poseidon says any other resident who may have come in contact with the patient is now in isolation and staff and all residents are being closely monitored for symptoms.

Any residents showing symptoms will be isolated immediately and tested, the statement says.

The statement says all recreational activities have been cancelled and the home is being disinfected and deep-cleaned. Staff is also reaching out to all families of residents.

Employee at St. Vital care home tests positive

Meanwhile Actionmarguerite, a care home on River Road in St-Vital, said in an online statement Thursday that one of its health-care workers has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said the health-care worker — whose last day of work was March 30 — was not a direct care provider to residents.

Actionmarguerite said residents are being asked to remain in their rooms and to isolate themselves as much as possible. Any resident showing related symptoms will be tested for COVID-19, and the home says it will contact families of those being tested.

The care home says it has cancelled recreational activities, suspended admissions into the facility, and staff who are in contact with residents will be wearing protective equipment.

On Friday health officials announced a second person — a man in his 50s from Winnipeg — has died of COVID-19 in Manitoba, and another 15 cases were reported overnight.

As of Friday morning, this brings Manitoba’s total to 182 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two people have died, nine people were in hospital with six in intensive care and 11 have recovered.

