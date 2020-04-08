Coronavirus: Regina couture house making face masks for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Typically, Dean Renwick and his team design coutoure clothing for brides.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic putting his business, Dean Renwick Design Studio, on hold, the Regina fashion designer has turned his focus toward those most at risk of catching the virus.

For the past two weeks, Renwick and his family have voluntarily donated handmade masks to 1,000 seniors.

And orders continue to rise.

On Tuesday. they hand-stitched 500 masks and are expecting to make another 500 on Wednesday.

“The response has been way overwhelming, it’s been crazy,” Renwick said.

On April 7, a group of volunteers made 500 masks for seniors in Regina. Derek Putz / Global News

The Renwick family has relied on community donations of cotton, elastics and time to put the masks together. The design has been approved by the Saskatchewan Seniors Association so that they’re comfortable for the seniors to wear.

“Our end goal is we want to get all the seniors here in Regina outfitted first, and then we would like to help with some of the home care nurses,” Renwick said.

“After that, we’ve got lots of different companies, corporations and businesses calling us. So after this we might have to turn it into a business, and no longer a charity.”

The Renwick Family make the masks out of donated elastics, cotton and fabric. Derek Putz / Global News

Renwick said he was inspired to help because of his prairie upbringing.

“My grandfather has always taught us to step up to the occasion and rise to the situation and do what you can,” Renwick said.

“It’s Saskatchewan, and being a person from Saskatchewan, we’re grounded. We know who we are, and every time we’re asked to, we step up. That’s embedded in us.”

Renwick says their biggest challenge is getting enough material to make the masks. The Renwick family is in need of elastics – to go around the head – and cotton lining, for the inside of the masks.

Anyone who has materials to donate is asked to message Renwick Masks for YQR on Facebook.

