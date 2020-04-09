Whitby, Ont. restaurant offers free meals to those impacted by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An Indian restaurant in Whitby is doing its part to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free meals to anyone who has been impacted.

Staff at Charminar came up with the kind gesture after having to lay- off more than half of its staff.

“We thought of giving them free food during these tough times, but later we thought we could expand it to most of our community,” said co-owner Siva Rapaka.

The Indian kitchen is offering a free meal comprised of rice, curry and roti to health-care workers, first responders, students, caretakers, those who have lost their jobs, and anyone else who has been impacted by the outbreak.

“We don’t want people to stay hungry,” Rapaka said.

“We don’t even ask questions when someone comes in, we just give them a healthy meal so that they can concentrate on their goals.”

The restaurant was only open for a few months when the pandemic hit.

Staff say they will be carrying out the kindhearted gesture for the duration of the outbreak.

