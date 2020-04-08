Blood collection in Elmsdale, N.S., suspended in favour of COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

The blood collection clinic located at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale, N.S., has been temporarily suspended to avoid vulnerable patients potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The change comes after concerns from the community that pregnant women and those with health issues could be put in danger of contracting COVID-19 with all services held under one roof.

However, the decision by the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) to suspend blood collection at the location while testing for COVID-19 continues isn’t what some had hoped for.

“I am thankful they did listen to the community,” said Stacey Anthony, who had spoken with the NSHA about her concerns recently.

“It still presents a lot of problems for a lot of people.” Tweet This

Anthony’s mother is in palliative care at home and requires her blood to be drawn by a nurse regularly. Anthony then has to deliver the blood sample.

That trip will now be much longer as Cobequid Health Centre in Sackville, N.S., or the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., instead of the closer location that closed indefinitely.

“We don’t always know when the nurse is going to arrive,” she explained.

“Will there be enough time for me to get that sample and drive it to the new collection place?” Tweet This

Although Anthony is relieved she is no longer entering the same facility as before, she says those with health conditions will now be forced to make longer trips to more populated areas.

That will increase their risk of being exposed to the virus, she said.

“It’s putting more people on the road,” Anthony said. “There’s more potential for accidents on the highway, more potential for firefighters to have to attend accidents.”

“It just doesn’t make sense to close down that service.” Tweet This

Among her suggestions were changing the hours so that testing took place later in the day, after blood collection was completed, or moving it next door to the unopened East Hants Aquatic Centre which sits idle.

“There’s lots of empty school parking lots where they could’ve set up mobile testing sites,” she added. “Have sort of a drive-thru where the person stays in the car.”

In a statement, The NSHA said that “temporary assessment centres may be created in areas where there is a higher need for testing, as identified by our surveillance data and in consultation with Public Health.”

