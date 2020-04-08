11 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, 8 people hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 271.

Eight people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest number since the first presumptive case was reported four weeks ago.

Two patients are in intensive care — one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Another six people are receiving inpatient care — four in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the north.

The number of recoveries is now at 103 after health officials reported 15 more people have recovered.

Active cases dropped to 165.

The province said 26 health-care workers have contracted COVID-19, but said the source of the infections may not be work-related.

The latest numbers were released as the Saskatchewan Health Authority provided a briefing on “what if” scenarios for the province.

Under the low-range scenario, 3,075 deaths and 153,000 infections are possible.

Total cumulative deaths is forecast at 5,260, with 262,000 total cases in the mid-range scenario.

Deaths under the high-range scenario are estimated at 8,370, with 4,265 patients in hospital simultaneously, 1,280 of those in intensive care.

The Saskatoon regions continues to have the highest number of cases — 135 — followed by 56 in the Regina region and 51 in the north.

There are 15 cases in the south, 10 in the central region and four in the far north.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqid Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, will be updating the current situation in the province at a 2:30 p.m. briefing.

Global News will be streaming it live.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

