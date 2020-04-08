Public Health reports 64 coronavirus cases in 4 outbreaks in Guelph health facilities 

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say there have been 64 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus among four outbreaks declared in Guelph, Ont.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Norfolk Manor and Homewood Health Centre.

The largest number of cases is being seen at the hospital where six patients and 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to numbers provided on Wednesday.

Another 18 cases were reported at the Norfolk Manor retirement home including 17 residents and one staff member.

The Homewood Health Centre on Delhi Street that specializes in addictions and mental health has had eight patients and three workers test positive.

There have been four cases reported at St. Joseph’s, including one resident and three staff members.

A spokesperson with Public Health said these are cumulative cases, meaning they include all of the cases since the outbreaks were declared, including the death of one man in Guelph.

The spokesperson said these numbers only reflect the cases within the four outbreaks and that they don’t necessarily reflect the number of community cases in Guelph, which stands at 59 as of Wednesday, because some staff members at these facilities do not live in Guelph.

