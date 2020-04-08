Menu

Health

Public Health reports 64 coronavirus cases in 4 outbreaks in Guelph health facilities 

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 5:48 pm
Public health officials say there have been 64 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus among four outbreaks declared in Guelph, Ont.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Norfolk Manor and Homewood Health Centre.

The largest number of cases is being seen at the hospital where six patients and 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to numbers provided on Wednesday.

Another 18 cases were reported at the Norfolk Manor retirement home including 17 residents and one staff member.

The Homewood Health Centre on Delhi Street that specializes in addictions and mental health has had eight patients and three workers test positive.

There have been four cases reported at St. Joseph’s, including one resident and three staff members.

A spokesperson with Public Health said these are cumulative cases, meaning they include all of the cases since the outbreaks were declared, including the death of one man in Guelph.

The spokesperson said these numbers only reflect the cases within the four outbreaks and that they don’t necessarily reflect the number of community cases in Guelph, which stands at 59 as of Wednesday, because some staff members at these facilities do not live in Guelph.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

