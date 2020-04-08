Menu

Crime

Man facing charges of aggravated assault in Middle Sackville

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 3:38 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax District RCMP said they responded to a complaint of a serious assault which occurred at a home on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S.

Police said they responded to the assault at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Woman charged in connection with 2 arsons in Halifax

A 68-year-old man was found inside the home and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital by EHS.

Man who coughed on Edmonton bus driver, transit police charged with assault
Man who coughed on Edmonton bus driver, transit police charged with assault

According to police, the suspect, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of aggravated assault. The victim remains in hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

