Man facing charges of aggravated assault in Middle Sackville

Halifax District RCMP said they responded to a complaint of a serious assault which occurred at a home on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S.

Police said they responded to the assault at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 68-year-old man was found inside the home and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital by EHS.

According to police, the suspect, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of aggravated assault. The victim remains in hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

