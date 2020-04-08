Man facing charges of aggravated assault in Middle Sackville

Halifax District RCMP said they responded to a complaint of a serious assault which occurred at a home on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S.
Police said they responded to the assault at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
A 68-year-old man was found inside the home and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to hospital by EHS.
According to police, the suspect, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of aggravated assault. The victim remains in hospital.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
