Woman charged in connection with 2 arsons in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police said that they have charged a 64-year-old woman in connection to two arsons at the same building in Halifax.

On March 10, police said they responded to a fire inside an apartment building in the 5500 block of Victoria Road at approximately 4:10 p.m.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured, but the fire was believed to be intentionally set.

But the same building caught fire a second time on April 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, but upon further investigation, the fire was deemed to be intentionally set.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect in connection with both fires and the woman was charged with two counts of arson.

She is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.