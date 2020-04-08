Menu

Crime

Police investigate after man crashes stolen vehicle in Halifax’s west end

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 4:56 am
Updated April 8, 2020 5:34 am
.
. File/Global News

A Dartmouth man is facing multiple charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree and then fleeing the scene.

Halifax Regional Police say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were driving down Gottingen Street when they noticed a blue Honda Civic driving on North Street without its lights on, according to a police press release.

They say as officers turned around, the vehicle sped away. Police lost sight of the car, but later found it crashed into a tree near Almon and Connolly Streets. The driver had fled on foot.

Multiple officers, including a police service dog, remained at the crash site and eventually caught the 22 year old driver when he returned to the scene.

He sustained minor, but non life-threatening injuries and is now in custody facing a string of charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

