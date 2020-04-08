Halifax driver fined for driving more than double the speed limit

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax woman who was caught driving more than double the speed limit has been fined over $2,000.

Halifax Regional Police say its officers noticed a white Mercedes sedan speeding down Quinpool Road near Harvard Street in Halifax just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Using radar, officers clocked the vehicle going 103 kilometers an hour in a 50 zone, according to Halifax police in a press release.

A 19 year old Halifax woman was charged with stunting and for being a newly licensed driver operating a motor vehicle after midnight.

Stunting carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six point against a driving record. Police also seized the woman’s vehicle and suspended her license for one week.

