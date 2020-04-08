Canadians resort to cutting their own hair amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The worst nightmare of hairdressers is unfolding across the country as Canadians with no access to stylists or barbers are attempting to cut their own hair.

Many businesses, including barbershops, are closed as a result the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with no end in sight and their locks getting longer, Canadians are taking matters into their own hands, cutting and dying their hair.

It’s not something that all hairdressers recommend.

“Put the kitchen scissors down and walk away from them,” said Stephanie Douthwright, a stylist in Riverview, N.B.

Douthwright said she has been getting calls on a daily basis from panicked clients whose roots are showing and whose hair is getting out of control.

Some clients, she said, are vowing to go it alone.

“The clients I fear for the most are the ones who are going to cut their bangs or give themselves one or two layers,” Douthwright said.

People across the country have been posting their homegrown hair cuts and dye jobs to social media. The results are not always ideal.

Kids can be seen shedding a few tears as parents do their best to give their kids a trim. Most are clearly not professionals.

Lawren Campbell of Moncton, N.B., cut his son’s hair over Facebook live.

“It was time. It was growing in and losing its shape and definition and it needed to get done,” he said.

The results were not too bad, he said, and his relationship with his teenage son remains intact.

But, if you want to maintain a good connection with your stylist, Douthwright said you might want to hold off on breaking out the kitchen scissors just yet.

“If you put box dye in your hair and it turns green, I am not going to fix it. When it does come time to when we can fix it, I am going to charge you triple,” she said jokingly.

But she said all jokes aside, leave the hairstyling to the professionals and if you can, “put the scissors down.”

