Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

B.C.’s top doctor ‘apologizes’ for home hairdo amid coronavirus salon ban

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 9:18 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry has a lighthearted message about hairstyling during the COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: 'The number one thing not to do in a pandemic is your own hair,' said B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after 'tinkering' with her own hairstyle.

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 briefing took a lighter turn on Tuesday, when the province’s top doctor “apologized” to her hairdresser after giving herself a home hairdo.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the comments after a number of social media users noted her updated hairstyle over the weekend.

READ MORE: Four new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., but number of new cases hits three-week low

On March 21, Dr. Henry ordered all personal services businesses such as salons and tattoo shops closed.

Some people questioned whether Dr. Henry’s new haircut meant she had violated her own public health order.

Story continues below advertisement

“They say that the number one thing not to do in a pandemic is your own hair, and I will say believe them,” Dr. Henry quipped Tuesday.

“My apologies to Lindsey, my my hairdresser, but I did do some of my own tinkering with my hair in the last couple of days. So, yes, I did not go to the hairdressers.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Violating public health orders has come at a significant cost for other leaders around the world.

On Tuesday, for example, New Zealand Health Minister David Clark was demoted after it was revealed he had breached the country’s lockdown in March to take his family to the beach.

Coronavirus outbreak: Adrian Dix on PPE for B.C. healthcare workers
Coronavirus outbreak: Adrian Dix on PPE for B.C. healthcare workers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsbc coronavirusPandemicDr. Bonnie HenryBonnie HenryCOVID-19 updatecoronavirus in B.C.bonnie henry hair
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.