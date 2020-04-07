B.C.’s top doctor ‘apologizes’ for home hairdo amid coronavirus salon ban

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 briefing took a lighter turn on Tuesday, when the province’s top doctor “apologized” to her hairdresser after giving herself a home hairdo.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the comments after a number of social media users noted her updated hairstyle over the weekend.

On March 21, Dr. Henry ordered all personal services businesses such as salons and tattoo shops closed.

Some people questioned whether Dr. Henry’s new haircut meant she had violated her own public health order.

This is a major crisis? Why does Dr Bonnie Henry in bc have a brand new hair style? How do you get hair style while social distancing? Do we all get to go for a hair cut now? — Daniel James 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@ElevatedMonkey) April 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“They say that the number one thing not to do in a pandemic is your own hair, and I will say believe them,” Dr. Henry quipped Tuesday.

“My apologies to Lindsey, my my hairdresser, but I did do some of my own tinkering with my hair in the last couple of days. So, yes, I did not go to the hairdressers.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Violating public health orders has come at a significant cost for other leaders around the world.

On Tuesday, for example, New Zealand Health Minister David Clark was demoted after it was revealed he had breached the country’s lockdown in March to take his family to the beach.

1:23 Coronavirus outbreak: Adrian Dix on PPE for B.C. healthcare workers Coronavirus outbreak: Adrian Dix on PPE for B.C. healthcare workers