Coronavirus: Peterborough-area school boards lending devices for distance learning

Send this page to someone via email

Midway through the first week of distance learning for students in Ontario, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board (PVNCCDSB) is working to ensure all students have the ability to continue with their classes.

Students are turning to online classrooms because their actual schools are closed until at least May 4, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

PVNCCDSB covers a large geographic area of both urban and rural demographics. A survey sent out to parents last week showed distance learning would be a problem for many students who do not have access to equipment or reliable high-speed internet, or both, necessary to access assignments and information.

READ MORE: Online learning begins for students across Ontario as COVID-19 closures continue

“This week we’re rolling out approximately 2,500 different devices, Chromebooks and iPads, to our school communities in the hands of the families who need it most,” said Galen Eagle, PVNCCDSB communications manager.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also have approximately 150 iPads shipping in from China as we speak, that are set to arrive in mid-April, which will have 4G connectivity. We will be providing those to families, where there is no internet or where internet connectivity is a serious issue.”

.@PVNCCDSB is lending 2500 devices (chromebooks and tablets) to its families who need it most. It's receiving approx. 150 iPads from China w/ 4G connectivity for those who don't have internet to give students a hotspot. Should be arriving in a few weeks. #covid19 #ptbo — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 8, 2020

The school board is arranging for safe pickup of the devices at closed schools, where proper hygiene and physical distancing will be enforced.

For those who have equipment and connectivity, many teachers started using Google Classroom on Monday to send out messages and assignments to students.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“All teachers will have reached out to students and they’re all connecting in this new normal,” added Eagle.

Story continues below advertisement

“No student should be disadvantaged because of these circumstances.” Tweet This

Eagle said the focus of distance education is for all students to be supported to move on to the next grade, or for the students that are set to graduate, is that they succeed in that.

“Anything a child has done up until the March break, will be the bulk of what they’re assessed on this year.”

READ MORE: School trips cancelled, cleaning increased as Peterborough-area school boards plan for COVID-19

We are happy to release our PVNC Support Plan for Teaching and Learning During the COVID-19 School Closure: https://t.co/MtqWRhHNFs#PVNCatHOME #PVNClearns #OntED pic.twitter.com/IO6Xi54ytB — PVNCCDSB (@PVNCCDSB) April 3, 2020

The province released a guideline for distance learning based on a student’s grade:

Story continues below advertisement

Kindergarten to Grade 3: five hours of work per student per week, with a focus on literacy and math

Grades 4-6: five hours of work per student per week, with a focus on literacy, math, science and social studies

Grades 7 and 8: 10 hours of work per student per week, with a focus on math, literacy, science and social studies

Grades 9-12: three hours of work per course per week for semestered students, and 1.5 hours of work per course per week for non-semestered students, with a focus on credit accumulation and graduation

“The word flexibility is the word of the day right now,” said Eagle. “So many families are facing so many different challenges.

“Teachers are in the driver’s seat once again and they will be helping students and parents navigate these challenges.” Tweet This

Meanwhile the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (KPRDSB) stated in an email to Global News Peterborough, it’s on-track to send out 2,700 devices to its elementary and secondary school families.

“We have also made arrangements to send home to families with students who have Special Needs, the technological devices they were using at school to assist with their learning,” stated board chair Diane Lloyd.

“In some cases, the provision of WiFi remains a challenge that we continue to work through. We continue to finalize our plan to provide non-digital resources to students where needed. This planning is complicated by the physical distancing measures currently in place provincially, and the fact that our schools are also currently closed to staff. We hope to be able to share more with parents on this planning in the coming days.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News Peterborough has contacted the Trillium Lakelands District School Board and will add information as it becomes available.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.