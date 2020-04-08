Coronavirus: 1 new death reported at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 28 residents

Send this page to someone via email

Another resident from a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home died overnight Tuesday as the death toll from a novel coronavirus outbreak has reached 28 residents, the facility’s administrator reported Wednesday.

Nearly half of the residents at the 65-bed Pinecrest Nursing Home have died of COVID-19 complications since an outbreak was declared a month ago. A spouse of a resident also died of COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall death toll associated with the long-term care facility to 29.

Health officials say the outbreak is the largest in Ontario. Pinecrest is one of several dozen long-term care homes in the province dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported that two dozen staff at the facility were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Pinecrest’s experience and findings continue to be shared with the chief medical officer and other public health authorities to inform process and procedure,” said Carr. “Our aim is to share as much information as possible with other homes across the province to prioritize the health and safety of long-term care residents in Ontario.

“This is a situation that is unfolding and, as the understanding of this virus changes, we are implementing all new care directives issued by local and provincial public health authorities.”

Carr thanked the staff and community for their ongoing support.

“We continue to be focused on providing the highest quality care to our residents during this time and thank our front-line staff and community for their dedication and support,” she stated.