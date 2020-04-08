Easter Bunny declared essential service worker in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t worry kids, the bunny will still hop through the province this weekend.

While Manitoba’s top doc, Dr. Brent Roussin says that extended families shouldn’t get together to celebrate Easter this weekend, Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the Easter Bunny can still make house visits to hide eggs.

“It’s important for everybody to know that the … Easter Bunny has been added to the list of essential workers,” Friesen told 680 CJOB.

“But we are asking them, for instance, that the Easter Bunny is washing their paws, and washing their carrots.”

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said that despite the city’s state of emergency, it doesn’t apply to magical bunnies.

A message for Winnipeg children who celebrate #Easter: The #EasterBunny is a critical service & will visit you this weekend… You don’t even need to leave home! Dont forget to help keep the Easter Bunny safe by helping your parents clean surfaces in your home. pic.twitter.com/K3XtWqh8sj — mayor_bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) April 7, 2020

Friesen added that the Tooth Fairy is also on the essential services list, meaning they’re free to visit so long as they also “wash their wand.”

According to the rules of magical creatures, they do not get sick and cannot get COVID-19, nor pass it on to anyone else.

