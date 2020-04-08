Menu

Environment

Easter Bunny declared essential service worker in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 8:20 am
The Easter Bunny is clear to visit Manitoba this weekend.
Getty Images

Don’t worry kids, the bunny will still hop through the province this weekend.

While Manitoba’s top doc, Dr. Brent Roussin says that extended families shouldn’t get together to celebrate Easter this weekend, Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the Easter Bunny can still make house visits to hide eggs.

READ MORE: Marking Passover during pandemic shows Jewish community’s resilience: Winnipeg rabbi

“It’s important for everybody to know that the … Easter Bunny has been added to the list of essential workers,” Friesen told 680 CJOB.

“But we are asking them, for instance, that the Easter Bunny is washing their paws, and washing their carrots.”

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said that despite the city’s state of emergency, it doesn’t apply to magical bunnies.

Friesen added that the Tooth Fairy is also on the essential services list, meaning they’re free to visit so long as they also “wash their wand.”

According to the rules of magical creatures, they do not get sick and cannot get COVID-19, nor pass it on to anyone else.

Why you should think twice before adopting a bunny around Easter
Why you should think twice before adopting a bunny around Easter
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
