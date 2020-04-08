Nail salon fined after ignoring order to close during coronavirus pandemic: Waterloo Region CAO

Send this page to someone via email

A local business was deemed non-essential and charged over the weekend as most services have shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Waterloo Region chief administrative officer Mike Murray.

Murray told Global News a nail salon was given a $750 fine for ignoring a provincial order to close due to the pandemic.

He did not specify the exact location of the business but said two other businesses were also given formal warnings last week.

The City of Kitchener also fined a man over the weekend who was reportedly playing basketball with several others.

A city spokesperson said several requests were made for him to stop before he did so.

Murray noted that the fine and the warnings raise public awareness of the fact there is a number people can call if they see similar activities taking place.

“We have people available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to take those complaints, take those concerns and pass them on to the appropriate organizations for follow up,” Murray said Monday.

Those who wish to lodge a complaint about inappropriate activities can call 519-575-4400.

Murray says the call will be redirected to the appropriate authority in each situation.

“I just want to reinforce that there is an easy mechanism for people to deal with complaints and that these are being followed up, responded to and enforced on a regular basis,” he said.

There is also a provincial hotline at 1-888-444-3659 for those looking for clarification on which businesses are allowed to stay open.