Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Nail salon fined after ignoring order to close during coronavirus pandemic: Waterloo Region CAO

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 9:02 am
Waterloo Region fined a local business that remain open despite orders to close during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Waterloo Region fined a local business that remain open despite orders to close during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A local business was deemed non-essential and charged over the weekend as most services have shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Waterloo Region chief administrative officer Mike Murray.

Murray told Global News a nail salon was given a $750 fine for ignoring a provincial order to close due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

He did not specify the exact location of the business but said two other businesses were also given formal warnings last week.

The City of Kitchener also fined a man over the weekend who was reportedly playing basketball with several others.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A city spokesperson said several requests were made for him to stop before he did so.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Man fined $750 for playing basketball in Kitchener park

Story continues below advertisement

Murray noted that the fine and the warnings raise public awareness of the fact there is a number people can call if they see similar activities taking place.

“We have people available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to take those complaints, take those concerns and pass them on to the appropriate organizations for follow up,” Murray said Monday.

Prime Minister and premiers get top marks for COVID-19 response: Ipsos poll
Prime Minister and premiers get top marks for COVID-19 response: Ipsos poll

Those who wish to lodge a complaint about inappropriate activities can call 519-575-4400.

Murray says the call will be redirected to the appropriate authority in each situation.

READ MORE: Veterinary services still offered during coronavirus pandemic, but distancing measures in place

“I just want to reinforce that there is an easy mechanism for people to deal with complaints and that these are being followed up, responded to and enforced on a regular basis,” he said.

There is also a provincial hotline at 1-888-444-3659 for those looking for clarification on which businesses are allowed to stay open.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Waterloo RegionCoronavirus KitchenerCovid-19 KitchenerCoronavirus WaterlooCOVID-19 WaterlooWaterloo Public Healthcoronavirus fineWaterloo Region coronavirusCOVID-19 fineWaterloo nail salon COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.