Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave in medically-induced coma

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma and is in critical care at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

In a tweet, the Oilers said Cave suffered a brain bleed overnight.

“Please keep Colby and his wife Emily in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the club said.

Cave, 25, had been playing with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors when the hockey season was placed on pause. He played eleven games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2019/20.

#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight. Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Cave is from North Battleford, Sask. The Oilers claimed him off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Jan. 15, 2019.