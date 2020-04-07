Menu

Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave in medically-induced coma

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 7, 2020 2:08 pm
Updated April 7, 2020 2:14 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news about the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma and is in critical care at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

In a tweet, the Oilers said Cave suffered a brain bleed overnight.

“Please keep Colby and his wife Emily in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the club said.

READ MORE: Playing for Edmonton Oilers a special opportunity for Saskatchewan’s Colby Cave

Cave, 25, had been playing with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors when the hockey season was placed on pause. He played eleven games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2019/20.

Cave is from North Battleford, Sask. The Oilers claimed him off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Jan. 15, 2019.

