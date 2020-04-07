Manitoba government makes call for medical supplies to help in coronavirus fight

The Manitoba government has made a public plea for medical supplies and personal protective equipment to help in the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week the province announced $100 million in spending to boost its supply of essential medical supplies, hotel capacity and other critical equipment.

The government now says it’s specifically looking for N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, medical gowns and additional medical supplies to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“The Manitoba government asks that businesses and individuals able to provide products or services to contact the provincial government immediately and see how they are able to help,” reads a COVID-19 procurement bulletin posted Tuesday.

Manitoba manufacturers or businesses able to provide supplies, or those that can re-tool and rapidly scale up production lines for the needed items, are asked to fill out an online submission form on the government’s website.

Shared Health is also calling on businesses that have personal protective equipment on hand to donate the items if possible. It’s looking for supplies in their original packaging, or that are clean and in usable condition. Information on donations is available at Shared Health’s website.

Drop-off locations are open in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Winkler and Steinbach, the government added.

