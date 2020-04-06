1 in life-threatening condition after police-involved shooting in Brampton

A person is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting in Brampton‘s west end Monday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said in an update on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the Sawston Circle and Edenbrook Hill Drive, north of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West, at around 5:20 p.m.
Police said it was an officer-involved shooting.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson posted on Twitter that the patient was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
More to come.
