Crime

1 in life-threatening condition after police-involved shooting in Brampton

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 7:03 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 7:15 pm
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Sawston Circle at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Sawston Circle at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A person is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting in Brampton‘s west end Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said in an update on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the Sawston Circle and Edenbrook Hill Drive, north of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West, at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said it was an officer-involved shooting.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson posted on Twitter that the patient was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

More to come.

Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton newsBrampton shootingPeel Regional Police Brampton shootingSawston Circle and Edenbrook Hill Drive
