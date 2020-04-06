1 in life-threatening condition after police-involved shooting in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A person is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting in Brampton‘s west end Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said in an update on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the Sawston Circle and Edenbrook Hill Drive, north of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West, at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said it was an officer-involved shooting.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson posted on Twitter that the patient was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

More to come.

Multiple PRPS Crews & Superintendents on location at shooting Shawston Cir #Brampton – 1 patient in life threatening condition all further updates will be from @PeelPolice Media Unit pic.twitter.com/xSxij1UyA0 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) April 6, 2020

UPDATE

-Police involved shooting

-Media officer will be heading to the scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 6, 2020