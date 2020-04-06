Coronavirus: Regina woman making headbands for health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many in the community are looking for ways to help — including one Regina mom who is putting her sewing skills to work, hoping to provide relief to front line workers.

It all started after Erin Michell was contacted by Round of Apaws, a local dog grooming salon, to make special headbands with buttons for health-care workers.

“When we were talking to our nurse clients about their trials right now, one of the things that stood out was how raw and chapped and [how sore] their ears were getting,” said Round of Apaws owner Shelly Dumont.

“Some were even having trouble sleeping — being unable to lay on either side of their head, because of the pain.”

Michell, who typically makes other items for the salon including puppy shower caps and aprons, says she’s just glad to give back.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom right now so having the time to be able to help… it feels really good to help my community and people in need,” Michell said.

“[Health-care workers] are so needed right now and the amount of work they’re putting in is just incredible. I couldn’t imagine being on the front lines.”

The headbands allow for the masks to hook on to buttons, rather than the ears. Provided / Erin Michell

The headbands allow for the masks to hook on to buttons, rather than the ears — a design Dumont said she found after searching the internet.

“I found a picture and sent it to Erin and within days Erin had whipped up enough headbands for one team,” Dumont said.

“When the nurse or doctor puts on the mask they can hook the elastic to the buttons rather than over the ears, allowing those ears to have a break.”

Dumont said the first batch of headbands have already been sent to nurses in Moose Jaw, who should receive them Tuesday.

“The team we sent them to were over the moon,” Dumont said. “These little comforts can make such an enormous differences to the lives around us.”

Dumont and Michell plan to continue their efforts and hope others are inspired to do the same.

It’s an initiative that has recently been popping across North America.

