Coronavirus: Man who coughed on Edmonton bus driver, transit police charged with assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including two counts of assault, after repeatedly coughing on an Edmonton bus driver and transit officers before disclosing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release Monday, Edmonton police said the man has been charged under the Public Health Act.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: AHS issues orders to 6 gyms in Alberta for failing to close

Southwest patrol members responded to a reported assault involving a passenger on an Edmonton Transit bus parked near Southgate mall at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police were told that transit peace officers were trying to arrest a suspect who was involved in a physical altercation with another passenger on the bus. The driver pulled over after seeing the fight break out.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta ramping up enforcement of public health orders; number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbs to 419

“At that point, it is alleged that the accused entered the bus driver’s enclosure and repeatedly coughed on the bus driver,” EPS said in a news release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Police were also told that the accused coughed on the transit peace officers during their arrest, before acknowledging he had tested positive for COVID-19.” Tweet This

Daniel Black, 38, has been charged with two counts of assault, assault of a peace officer, and contravening an order of the chief medical officer under the Public Health Act.

Black is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

Last week, police and peace officers across the province were given the go-ahead from the Alberta government to enforce public health orders in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means people and businesses who do not adhere to the Public Health Act orders in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus could face hefty fines — anywhere from $1,000 to $500,000, depending on the circumstances.

Edmonton police stressed that people should stay home and adhere to pandemic protocols if they are showing symptoms and/or have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Citizens found in contravention of these orders can be charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Public complaints about non-compliance with any of the chief medical officer of health’s orders should be made online; not to 911, which is for emergency situations only.

1:43 Is physical distancing working on Edmonton transit? Is physical distancing working on Edmonton transit?