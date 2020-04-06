Menu

Crime

Coronavirus: Man who coughed on Edmonton bus driver, transit police charged with assault

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:47 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 2:51 pm
Edmonton police chief on working in the public during a pandemic
WATCH (March 30): Edmonton Police Service members are working in uncharted territory as they deal with COVID-19. It's the first time since the Spanish Flu in 1918 that police have to do their job in the middle of a pandemic. Gord Steinke talks with Chief Dale McFee about how officers are coping with this new reality and the new trends in the calls they're responding to.

A 38-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including two counts of assault, after repeatedly coughing on an Edmonton bus driver and transit officers before disclosing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release Monday, Edmonton police said the man has been charged under the Public Health Act.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: AHS issues orders to 6 gyms in Alberta for failing to close

Southwest patrol members responded to a reported assault involving a passenger on an Edmonton Transit bus parked near Southgate mall at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police were told that transit peace officers were trying to arrest a suspect who was involved in a physical altercation with another passenger on the bus. The driver pulled over after seeing the fight break out.

READ MORE: Alberta ramping up enforcement of public health orders; number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbs to 419

“At that point, it is alleged that the accused entered the bus driver’s enclosure and repeatedly coughed on the bus driver,” EPS said in a news release.

“Police were also told that the accused coughed on the transit peace officers during their arrest, before acknowledging he had tested positive for COVID-19.”

Daniel Black, 38, has been charged with two counts of assault, assault of a peace officer, and contravening an order of the chief medical officer under the Public Health Act.

Black is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

READ MORE: Albertans who break coronavirus health orders could pay up to $500K fine

Last week, police and peace officers across the province were given the go-ahead from the Alberta government to enforce public health orders in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means people and businesses who do not adhere to the Public Health Act orders in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus could face hefty fines — anywhere from $1,000 to $500,000, depending on the circumstances.

Edmonton police stressed that people should stay home and adhere to pandemic protocols if they are showing symptoms and/or have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Citizens found in contravention of these orders can be charged.

Public complaints about non-compliance with any of the chief medical officer of health’s orders should be made online; not to 911, which is for emergency situations only.

Is physical distancing working on Edmonton transit?
Is physical distancing working on Edmonton transit?
