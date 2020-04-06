NSHA warns of potential public exposure to COVID-19 at a funeral

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says attendees of a funeral in Enfield last month may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release Monday, the health authority said the potential public exposure happened at a celebration of life at The Magnolia on March 11.

“Public Health has been directly contacting anyone known to be in attendance at the service,” the release reads. “While most people have been contacted, there could be some attendees that Public Health is not aware of.”

People who may have been exposed at The Magnolia are just past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

“If you were at this on March 11 and you have developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since then, please call 811,” the health authority continued. “This will help NSHA Public Health to identify any connected cases and will aid in containment efforts.”

