Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Port Hope, Ont. novice driver clocked at 189 km/h on Hwy. 401, found with cannabis: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:16 pm
New photo radar cameras operational on Sask. roads
OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 189 km/h on Highway 401 near Port Hope on Sunday. Graphic / Global News

A Port Hope novice driver faces stunt driving and cannabis charges following a traffic stop on Highway 401 on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say around 2:30 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 189 km/h in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in a posted 100 km/h zone near Port Hope.

READ MORE: Lindsay teen charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit on Hwy. 35, OPP say

The officer conducted a traffic stop and further investigation led to the seizure of 482 grams of cannabis.

A 19-year-old Port Hope resident was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The driver received a seven-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 3.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary issues warning after drivers caught going almost 200 km/h
Calgary issues warning after drivers caught going almost 200 km/h
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
highway 401Port HopeNorthumberland CountyStunt drivingNorthumberland OPPHwy 401
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.