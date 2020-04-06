Port Hope, Ont. novice driver clocked at 189 km/h on Hwy. 401, found with cannabis: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Hope novice driver faces stunt driving and cannabis charges following a traffic stop on Highway 401 on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say around 2:30 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 189 km/h in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in a posted 100 km/h zone near Port Hope.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and further investigation led to the seizure of 482 grams of cannabis.

A 19-year-old Port Hope resident was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The driver received a seven-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 3.

