Port Hope, Ont. novice driver clocked at 189 km/h on Hwy. 401, found with cannabis: police

A Port Hope novice driver faces stunt driving and cannabis charges following a traffic stop on Highway 401 on Sunday afternoon.
Northumberland OPP say around 2:30 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 189 km/h in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in a posted 100 km/h zone near Port Hope.
READ MORE: Lindsay teen charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit on Hwy. 35, OPP say
The officer conducted a traffic stop and further investigation led to the seizure of 482 grams of cannabis.
A 19-year-old Port Hope resident was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
The driver received a seven-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 3.
COMMENTS