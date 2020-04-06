2 new deaths, 25 new cases of coronavirus reported in Ottawa, total now 370

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health has reported 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths related to the virus, bringing the city’s case total up to 370 as of Monday afternoon.

Six people in Ottawa have died as a result of COVID-19.

There are currently 30 people hospitalized in the nation’s capital because of the disease, with 14 of those patients in intensive care units, while 56 cases have since resolved.

Public health is also reporting a total of seven outbreaks at institutions in the nation’s capital, the most recent identified Friday at the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

The new COVID-19 figures were published in Ottawa Public Health’s daily epidemiology report.

