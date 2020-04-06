Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Brunswick Medical Centre in Pointe-Claire, Que., asking for homemade mask donations

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:56 pm
Brunswick Medical Center in Pointe-Claire, Que. .
Brunswick Medical Center in Pointe-Claire, Que. . Phil Carpenter / Global News

The Brunswick Medical Centre in Pointe-Claire, Que., is asking volunteers to donate cloth face masks in order to protect patients.

According to the clinic, its staff manages approximately 1,000 appointments per day. Ninety per cent of those are now being done by teleconsultation. However, the clinic still sees about 100 patients per day in person.

Dr. Barbara Hogenbirk, a family doctor and medical director of the centre, says most of those patients are pregnant women or newborn babies who need extra care.

“They may ask for masks. This is a way to make them comfortable and save the medical masks for the medical personnel,” Hogenbirk said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Montreal-area medical clinics adapting to new reality in the era of COVID-19

The clinic posted a call on social media for volunteer sewers to donate homemade masks.

Story continues below advertisement

Hogenbirk says the clinic has received a great response.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“My patient put it on social media, and someone contacted me with 100 masks they already made,” Hogenbirk said.

“It’s very very touching.”

Tweet This

People who use the masks at the clinic get to take them home with them to reuse.

Coronavirus: Montreal’s economy feels impact of COVID-19

Hogenbirk estimates the clinic will need 500 masks a week.

“Five hundred a week should be enough to help everybody,” she explained.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada looks to secure PPE, but 68 countries have restricted exports

Those who’d like to help have to use clean cotton and work with clean hands. The clinic will clean them again once they receive the masks.

Any donations can be dropped off at the clinic and left with the guard.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesFace MasksBrunswick Medical Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.