Kitchener, Ont., retirement home resident dies from COVID-19, more residents infected

One of the residents of Highview Residences in Kitchener, Ont., who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, a representative of the company told Global News in a statement.
“Our hearts go out to his family, and we will truly miss him,” Highview COO Joy Birch said in a statement.
The man is the third person in Waterloo Region to die of complications related to the novel coronavirus disease.
The company says it has contacted the families of other residents at Highview to make them aware of the situation.
The infection has spread at Highview Residences, as there are now six residents and an employee who have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
All of the COVID-19 cases are at Blair Creek House, one of two houses Highview Residences operates at its Kitchener location.
Highview Residences runs long-term care homes that specialize in Alzheimer’s and elder care.
There has also been a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at another long-term care home in Kitchener over the past few days.
Waterloo Region’s website says there are now seven residents of Forest Heights Revera who have been infected by COVID-19.View link »
