Health

Kitchener, Ont., retirement home resident dies from COVID-19, more residents infected

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 8:52 am
Surgical masks and gloves litter streets during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: Surgical masks and gloves litter streets during COVID-19 pandemic

One of the residents of Highview Residences in Kitchener, Ont., who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, a representative of the company told Global News in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to his family, and we will truly miss him,” Highview COO Joy Birch said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Grand Valley inmates in Kitchener on lockdown over infections, guards union says

The man is the third person in Waterloo Region to die of complications related to the novel coronavirus disease.

The company says it has contacted the families of other residents at Highview to make them aware of the situation.

Studying potential treatments for COVID-19
Studying potential treatments for COVID-19

The infection has spread at Highview Residences, as there are now six residents and an employee who have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

All of the COVID-19 cases are at Blair Creek House, one of two houses Highview Residences operates at its Kitchener location.

Highview Residences runs long-term care homes that specialize in Alzheimer’s and elder care.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

There has also been a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at another long-term care home in Kitchener over the past few days.

Waterloo Region’s website says there are now seven residents of Forest Heights Revera who have been infected by COVID-19.

