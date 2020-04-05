Coronavirus: West Kelowna boy works on slapshot with former Kelowna Chiefs player

Send this page to someone via email

Staying at home isn’t going to get in the way of Sascha Richard’s slapshot.

Because of measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sascha has taken his practice off the ice and into his backyard, but this time with the help of FaceTime and former Kelowna Chiefs player, Myles Mattila.

“I’m learning a ton of stick-handling drills, learning different ways to shoot the puck into the net,” said Sascha.

“It’s one of the best things that has ever happened in my life.”

“Being connected to someone at that level in their work is really exciting,” said Nicole Richard, Sascha’s mother.

“When would they ever have the opportunity to be coached by someone like Myles Mattila? It’s young kids that look up to these older hockey players and just see them on the sidelines of games. But to actually be connected to someone like him via FaceTime is really exciting.

Each week they do drills, practice techniques and just chat about life and hockey.

“It’s quite hard over video chat. Then Sascha’s dad can help and say that he means more of a toe drag or backhand shot,” said Mattila.

And the former hockey player says he not only enjoys being able to pass on his hockey skills, but he also enjoys the connection he has with Sascha.

“To have something to look forward to until next meeting, it’s something that puts a smile on my face and to have something like that is fantastic. This is a difficult time for everyone,” said Mattila.

When this is all over, Sascha is looking forward to meeting Mattila in person.