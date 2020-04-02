Waterloo fire truck to operate out of hockey arena as social distancing measure

Send this page to someone via email

A Waterloo firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 prompting Waterloo Fire Rescue to implement social distancing measures to protect its firefighters.

“So as part of our planning effort within the current pandemic, we have been discussing plans and options for alternate deployment,” Chief Richard Hepditch told Global News.

A pumper truck from Station 1 will now begin to operate out of the arena out of Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (WMRC).

“We’re fortunate in some municipalities we have physical assets and facilities that we can actually do this,” Hepditch said. “Arenas are a prime option because you can get a vehicle in.

“In this case, pump one will enter where the Zamboni exits to release its snow, drive straight into onto the arena, concrete pad, turn around and face out so that it can respond heading out straight.”

A command vehicle and platoon chief, which also operated out of Station 1, have been moved to Station 2.

Hepditch says that station allows for the firefighters to operate in an area separate from the platoon chief.

“So every every frontline vehicle in the city has separate quarters throughout the city,” he said.

Hepditch says that senior leaders within the department and from the city have been considering other options but the positive test forced them to spring them into action.

“There is a real reality here that we will need to have reductions in staff in a significant way in which means we have to look at deployment options and how we’re going to respond to less staff or in this case, enhancing social distancing, which we’re keenly aware of,” he said.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was informed on Monday that the firefighter had tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief said that he is currently at home in recovery.

“The most recent update said he’s optimistic and recovering and we’re very hopeful for his health to improve,” Hepditch said.

Eight other people within the fire department were affected by the positive test.

Hepditch said that some were immediately cleared to return. Others are at home self-monitoring but can be called upon if need be while others are in isolation.

“As of today, we’re not aware of others being testing positive or that they have symptoms more specifically,” he said.