6 residents at an Oshawa, Ont. long-term care home have died of COVID-19

Six residents of Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care home in Oshawa have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to public health officials in Durham Region.

As of Saturday, there were a total of 27 residents confirmed with COVID-19 at the care home, according to Glendene Collins from the Durham Region Health Department.

“Six residents have passed away; these six are included in the 27 confirmed cases,” she said in an email to Global News on Sunday.

The care home reported its first confirmed cases in four residents — two women aged 80 and 92, two men aged 68 and 71 — last month, on March 19.

By March 25, Hillsdale Terraces confirmed a woman in her 90s had been transferred to Lakeridge Health Oshawa hospital two days earlier, where she died.

She had tested positive for the virus on the same day she died.

Officials at the home later said they were working to contain the outbreak, which had by then infected eight residents and had 28 residents in isolation across three units.

A man in his 90s died last Monday (March 30), with officials saying he was tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 after his death.

On April 2, officials reported a resident at the Douglas Crossing Retirement Community in Uxbridge had died of COVID-19.

Across Durham Region, there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 15 dead — seven of them residents of long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Ontario care homes are not alone. Hundreds of long-term care homes across Canada are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

In Ontario, an outbreak at a long-term care centre in Bobcaygeon has seen 24 people dead as of Sunday, including 23 residents and one spouse of a resident.

Health officials have said there are 36 outbreaks of COVID-19 at seniors’ centres throughout Ontario.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 408 new coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 4,038.

— With files by Global News reporters Ryan Rocca, Jessica Patton, Frazer Snowdon, and Greg Davis