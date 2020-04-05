Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Additional death reported at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, total at 24

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 12:27 pm
Updated April 5, 2020 12:45 pm
Residents rally for Bobcaygeon nursing home battling COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH ABOVE: The death toll at a 65-bed nursing home north of Peterborough continues to rise in what is now the worst known outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada. As Morganne Campbell reports, dozens have turned out in support of the home and its frontline workers who are taking risks every single day they walk through the doors.

An additional coronavirus-related death was reported at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home Sunday, raising the overall death toll from the outbreak at the long-term care centre to 24.

In a news release, Mary Carr, a spokesperson for Pinecrest Nursing Home, said the latest COVID-19 victim passed away on Saturday.

Twenty-three residents have now died, as well as the spouse of a resident.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 408 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths as total cases top 4,000

Numerous staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“All staff are wearing full personal protective equipment at all times while on the premises,” Carr said. “This includes masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields.

“I cannot thank our front-line staff enough for their continued dedication to the care of our residents … I want to assure you that we have been following the directives from Public Health and have been working with them closely.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario long-term care homes preparing families for the worst

The outbreak was initially declared in mid-March at the 65-bed long-term care facility.

Health officials said there are 36 outbreaks of COVID-19 at seniors’ centres throughout Ontario.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 408 new coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 4,038.

–With files from Greg Davis

