Coronavirus: Additional death reported at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, total at 24

An additional coronavirus-related death was reported at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home Sunday, raising the overall death toll from the outbreak at the long-term care centre to 24.
In a news release, Mary Carr, a spokesperson for Pinecrest Nursing Home, said the latest COVID-19 victim passed away on Saturday.
Twenty-three residents have now died, as well as the spouse of a resident.
Numerous staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“All staff are wearing full personal protective equipment at all times while on the premises,” Carr said. “This includes masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields.
“I cannot thank our front-line staff enough for their continued dedication to the care of our residents … I want to assure you that we have been following the directives from Public Health and have been working with them closely.”
The outbreak was initially declared in mid-March at the 65-bed long-term care facility.
Health officials said there are 36 outbreaks of COVID-19 at seniors’ centres throughout Ontario.
On Sunday, Ontario reported 408 new coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 4,038.
–With files from Greg Davis
COMMENTS