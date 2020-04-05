Male victim dead after Scarborough assault: Toronto police

Toronto police say a male victim is dead after an assault in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Warden and Finch avenues around 3:20 p.m.
Two individuals were arguing in a store before going outside where a fistfight ensued, police said.
One of them was knocked to the ground and was located without vital signs.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are canvassing the area for evidence.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS