2 people rushed to trauma centre after multi-vehicle crash involving TTC bus in North York

Two people were rushed to a trauma centre after a multi-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 9:15 a.m.

The crash involved two cars and a TTC bus, police said.

Toronto paramedics said a man and a woman were transported to a trauma centre in serious condition. There is no word on what vehicle they were in.

Ontario Provincial Police were also at the scene of the crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said their officers were following one of the vehicles prior to the collision.

