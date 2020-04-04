Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people rushed to trauma centre after multi-vehicle crash involving TTC bus in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 12:02 pm
The scene of the crash near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West Saturday morning.
The scene of the crash near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West Saturday morning. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Two people were rushed to a trauma centre after a multi-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 9:15 a.m.

The crash involved two cars and a TTC bus, police said.

READ MORE: 28-year-old man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end

Toronto paramedics said a man and a woman were transported to a trauma centre in serious condition. There is no word on what vehicle they were in.

Ontario Provincial Police were also at the scene of the crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said their officers were following one of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Coronavirus outbreak: TTC union raises concerns about bus crowding during pandemic
Coronavirus outbreak: TTC union raises concerns about bus crowding during pandemic

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceCrashOPPCollisionTorontoOntario Provincial PoliceNorth YorkToronto crashToronto CollisionKeele Street and Sheppard Avenue WestTTC bus collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.