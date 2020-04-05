As COVID-19 cases move past 100, New Brunswick moves to enforce emergency measures with fines

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the province its most recent data on Sunday.

The provincial government confirms they’ve detected three additional cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 101.

There was no press conference from Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, on Sunday.

However, in a statement, the premier commended New Brunswickers for their efforts to comply with the restrictions put in place by the government.

“We are dealing with a great deal of uncertainty, and I know it has not been easy,” said Higgs. “We know there is more to come. We will have more cases. That is why we are doing everything we can to fight this.”

The province issued a statement stressing that police officers in New Brunswick are now issuing fines for individuals who break rules under the province’s state of emergency.

Failing to self-isolate at home or failing to comply with physical distancing rules can result in a fine ranging from $292.50 to $10,200.

If individuals see people not being compliant with the rules, they are asked to call 1-844-462-8387 between 8:30 a.m. AT and 4:30 p.m. AT.

All playgrounds in the province are closed, some municipal public parks and walking trails will remain open as long as physical distancing rules are followed.

“This is the time to be sensible, to be prudent and, more than anything, to be kind,” said Russell.

“We must take care of ourselves and each other.” Tweet This

Of the 101 cases in New Brunswick, 58 are travel-related while 32 are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Five cases are the result of community transmission and six cases remain under investigation.

In total, 28 people have recovered in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

