New Brunswick RCMP member tests positive for coronavirus

A police officer in New Brunswick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating at home.

“At this time, the case is not believed to be related to frontline interaction,” RCMP said in a statement released on Saturday.

One other employee has been placed in self-isolation as a precaution.

“All frontline RCMP officers in New Brunswick have personal protective equipment and are using it when responding to calls that may involve possible exposure to COVID-19,” said the RCMP.

In the meantime, police said there is no anticipated impact on frontline policing or deployability.

