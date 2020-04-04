3 Calgary Transit employees test positive for COVID-19

Calgary Transit confirmed Saturday that three of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization said two employees have no contact with the public through their work and the third works out of Spring Gardens and had minor contact at the Stoney Transit Facility. Calgary Transit said it wanted to reassure people that the latter individual “would have had limited to no contact with customers.”

“Out of an abundance of precaution, all locations and buses these individuals may have visited or come into contact with have been deep cleaned and sanitized,” Calgary Transit said in a statement, adding that it has alerted all employees who might have come into close contact with them.

Because health and safety of customers and employees are top priorities, Calgary Transit said it has put many measures into place, including:

Story continues below advertisement

rear-door boarding on all big buses

two-metre social distancing requirements

shuttle bus front seat closures

50 per cent seat capacity limits on all buses

Calgary Transit explained that starting on April 1, they would be limiting seating and standing areas on buses, trains and shuttles to implement a two-metre distance between riders. Global News

The organization encouraged people to follow guidelines from health officials, like washing hands and staying home.

“Calgary Transit is doing what we can to keep our vehicles and facilities safe,” it said. “However, the most effective way to prevent the spread of disease are things you do yourself through taking personal responsibility for your safety.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Alberta Health said it could not confirm the cases due to privacy concerns.