Coronavirus: Montreal Symphony Orchestra maestro Kent Nagano, family self-isolated in Paris

Maestro Kent Nagano and his family are self-isolated in Paris while the COVID-19 crisis continues.

The music director of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) tells Global News everyone is well but they’re not planning to rush home anytime soon.

As of April 4, there were more than 83,000 people infected in France with more than 6,500 deaths.

But the maestro and his family are well, passing the time playing the piano and listening to music.

@OSMconcerts Maestro Kent Nagano & family are self-isolated in Paris during COVID-19 outbreak. Says family is safe and playing the piano during crisis. #OSM concerts are suspended until end of May but streaming performances are available here https://t.co/ZHoCe5O9eQ pic.twitter.com/bsckj0y700 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 4, 2020

Nagano understands how stressful this period can be on many people who are self-isolated. He tells Global News that playing classical music can be very beneficial for people who are confined to their homes.

“Classical music has always been there and I think it’s because it’s the purest expression of humanity that we know,” he said.

He says there is almost 270 years of classical music to draw from and many, many great composers to choose from.

“We have so many great genius examples. I personally return to Bach all the time,” he said.

Concerts of the OSM have been suspended until at least May 24.

But musical lovers can watch and listen to a select number of full performances of the OSM at this website:

“We’re hoping that we can resume work toward the end of the month of May,” he said.

