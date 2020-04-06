Coronavirus: 3 more residents die at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home, total at 27

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus outbreak at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home claimed another three residents’ lives on Sunday, the facility’s administrator reported Monday morning, raising the overall death toll to 27.

According to Mary Carr, three residents died of complications from the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the residents’ death toll to 26. Along with the spouse of a resident, the overall death total at the 65-bed long-term care facility is now 27 since an outbreak was declared in mid-March.

More than two dozen staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported.

The facility’s medical director, Dr. Michelle Snarr, has called the outbreak a “war zone” as staff struggle to combat the spread of the virus.

Officials say the outbreak is the largest in Ontario.

In a video message sent Saturday, Carr says staff have been appreciative of the outpouring of the support from the community of 3,500 just north of Peterborough and beyond the Kawarthas.

“Our residents are why we are there. We want them to be safe, we want them to be happy, we want them to live the best lives they can,” she said. “And in this time, that has been an exceedingly large challenge.

“Our families continue to support us in what we’re doing, and we appreciate that,” she added. “We send out our love to them because they have entrusted their family members to us.”

Carr also praised the staff’s “outstanding” commitment to return to the facility each day to care for their “family” of residents.

“What’s keeping them going right now is the support of our community,” she said. “They are, every day, reminded that we part of a larger place and that our community is standing behind us and supporting us all the way.”

The Bobcaygeon and area COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was established on March 30, has already raised more than $70,000 to support staff, patients and families impacted by the outbreak.

To donate, contact Community Foundation of Kawartha Lakes co-ordinator Margaret Cunningham at 705-731-9775 or by email. Visit the foundation’s website for more details.

“We are touched by the continued support from the community,” said Carr on Monday. “It is with this support that our staff and the affected families will get through this difficult time.”