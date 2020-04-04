Menu

Entertainment

Mother of deceased B.C. teen actor Logan Williams says funeral on hold due to COVID-19

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 1:52 pm
Logan Williams of Coquitlam, B.C., passed away at the age of 16.
Logan Williams of Coquitlam, B.C., passed away at the age of 16.

The mother of a Coquitlam, B.C., actor who passed away suddenly at the age of 16 says the novel coronavirus pandemic has put her son’s funeral plans on hold, forcing her to grieve alone.

Logan Williams was best known for playing the young Barry Allen on The Flash, the popular CW television series that films in the Metro Vancouver area. He also starred in episodes of Supernatural and When Calls the Heart.

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack dies from COVID-19

His mother, Marlyse Williams, told Global News her son passed away Thursday. The cause of death has not been released.

“He was just the most beautiful boy,” she said through tears. “Just way too young to die.

“He was extremely talented and funny, and he was just so determined.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Bonnie Henry on restricting vacation home travel and religious gatherings
Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Bonnie Henry on restricting vacation home travel and religious gatherings

Williams said Logan told her he wanted to be an actor at the age of 10, and, despite her misgivings, they connected with an agent who quickly booked an audition on the Hallmark movie The Color of Rain.

Logan got the part, and his career took off from there.

“He was just a natural at everything he did. He was just effortlessly good at things,” Williams said. “Everyone wanted to work with him because he was so funny.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus fears shut down major film productions in B.C., workers told to apply for EI

With the pandemic forcing people to stay inside and avoid travel as much as possible, Williams said her family and friends have been unable to come together to celebrate Logan’s life.

“I’ve had such wonderful messages on Facebook, but it’s not the same as getting to hug your friends and family because we’re all not supposed to,” she said. “We’re all in self-quarantine and — I just have no words.”

Williams said details on a memorial service will be released as soon as plans can be arranged.

READ MORE: ‘Stay home’: B.C. man’s plea after mother, stepfather die of COVID-19 hours apart

In the meantime, she’s thanking everyone for the support they’ve been able to provide from afar as she struggles with the sudden loss.

“A very bright, shiny light has gone out in the world,” she said.

Tributes have poured in for Logan from his former co-stars, including Flash star Grant Gustin, who noted his “talent [and] professionalism on set.”

“My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them,” he wrote on Instagram.

Logan’s on-screen father from The Flash, John Wesley Shipp, and his When Calls the Heart co-star Mitchell Kummen also payed tribute.

