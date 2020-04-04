Mother of deceased B.C. teen actor Logan Williams says funeral on hold due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a Coquitlam, B.C., actor who passed away suddenly at the age of 16 says the novel coronavirus pandemic has put her son’s funeral plans on hold, forcing her to grieve alone.

Logan Williams was best known for playing the young Barry Allen on The Flash, the popular CW television series that films in the Metro Vancouver area. He also starred in episodes of Supernatural and When Calls the Heart.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, told Global News her son passed away Thursday. The cause of death has not been released.

“He was just the most beautiful boy,” she said through tears. “Just way too young to die.

“He was extremely talented and funny, and he was just so determined.”

Williams said Logan told her he wanted to be an actor at the age of 10, and, despite her misgivings, they connected with an agent who quickly booked an audition on the Hallmark movie The Color of Rain.

Logan got the part, and his career took off from there.

“He was just a natural at everything he did. He was just effortlessly good at things,” Williams said. “Everyone wanted to work with him because he was so funny.”

With the pandemic forcing people to stay inside and avoid travel as much as possible, Williams said her family and friends have been unable to come together to celebrate Logan’s life.

“I’ve had such wonderful messages on Facebook, but it’s not the same as getting to hug your friends and family because we’re all not supposed to,” she said. “We’re all in self-quarantine and — I just have no words.”

Williams said details on a memorial service will be released as soon as plans can be arranged.

In the meantime, she’s thanking everyone for the support they’ve been able to provide from afar as she struggles with the sudden loss.

“A very bright, shiny light has gone out in the world,” she said.

Tributes have poured in for Logan from his former co-stars, including Flash star Grant Gustin, who noted his “talent [and] professionalism on set.”

“My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them,” he wrote on Instagram.

Logan’s on-screen father from The Flash, John Wesley Shipp, and his When Calls the Heart co-star Mitchell Kummen also payed tribute.

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! 😭. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020