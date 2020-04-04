Coronavirus: Quebec COVID-19 deaths climb to 75, cases rise to nearly 7,000

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has 14 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death count to 75 for the province as of Saturday.

The Quebec government announced on Saturday the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 6,997, with 478 people hospitalized, including 130 in intensive care.

83,230 test results have come back negative and 3,879 people are currently under investigation.

Montreal remains the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the province, accounting for 3,261 of the nearly 7,000 cases.

On Friday, the Quebec government announced low-income workers in essential services — such as cashiers — will receive an extra $100 per week for a maximum of 16 weeks. The measure is retroactive to March 15.

The provincial government also announced it will provide $150 million in temporary emergency funding to municipalities to aid entrepreneurs as they weather the storm.

Under the plan, Montreal will receive $40 million, and $10 million will be given to Quebec City. The remaining $100 million will be divided among other municipalities in the province.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

